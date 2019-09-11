BTS' RM Updates Fans With Adorable New Photos On His Birthday

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 11 Sep. 2019 8:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
RM, BTS, The Fact Music Awards 2019

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

He puts the RM in ARMY... it's BTS leader RM's birthday today!

The rap genius (look it up, his IQ score is 148) turns 25 and BTS, ARMY and his celebrity friends are all celebrating the occasion with him.

As early as last night, well wishes from fans have been pouring in via the hashtags #HAPPYRMDAY and #RMGalaxyDay, and they don't seem to be stopping any time soon. ARMYS around the world have also been celebrating the occasion in the lead up to the singer's birthday, organising charity tree planting in countries like the Philippines and Seoul from as early as a few weeks before. 

Other birthday wishes from famous friends include award-winning producer and artist Steve Aoki, who announced on Twitter, "Its Namjoon's day!"

His bandmates were also one of the first to wish him a happy birthday, with J-Hope and Suga posting messages on the BTS members' Twitter account for the occasion.

J-Hope uploaded what looked like a phone contact listing and a sweet message saying, "Happy Birthday to our Namjoon, who always has his own spot in my phone."

Suga followed up with a tweet to wish the leader of BTS a happy birthday as well. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to our leader!!" The BTS member also added cute hashtags that included his birthday wishes as well. 

RM was touched by all the birthday wishes and released a set of new photos to mark the occasion. Writing a simple but sincere thank you message on Twitter, the talented artist posted four photos of himself in Copenhagen, where he was on holiday during BTS' extended break.

He later uploaded the same photos to the BTS online fan cafe, WeVerse, and included several more photos.

RM, BTS

Twitter/BTS

Bright & Sunny

RM strikes a cute pose in a cafe.

RM, BTS

Twitter/BTS

Art Imitates Life

Can you tell the difference? Of course, you can.

RM, BTS

Twitter/BTS

Lost In Translation

The leader of BTS strikes a moody pose at the airport.

Article continues below

RM, BTS

Twitter/BTS

Contemplative

RM admires a piece of art.

RM, BTS

WeVerse/BTS

Blue Skies Ahead

The K-pop idol takes in the scenery in Copenhagen.

RM, BTS

WeVerse/BTS

How You Doin'?

When you can really relate to the art.

Article continues below

RM, BTS

WeVerse/BTS

Shadow Play

RM takes an artistic shot.

RM, BTS

WeVerse/BTS

Summer Casual

The Korean celebrity brightens up the streets of Copenhagen, both literally and sartorially.

Happy birthday to you, RM!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , BTS

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.