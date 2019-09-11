BTS' RM Updates Fans With Adorable New Photos On His Birthday

He puts the RM in ARMY... it's BTS leader RM's birthday today!

The rap genius (look it up, his IQ score is 148) turns 25 and BTS, ARMY and his celebrity friends are all celebrating the occasion with him.

As early as last night, well wishes from fans have been pouring in via the hashtags #HAPPYRMDAY and #RMGalaxyDay, and they don't seem to be stopping any time soon. ARMYS around the world have also been celebrating the occasion in the lead up to the singer's birthday, organising charity tree planting in countries like the Philippines and Seoul from as early as a few weeks before.

Other birthday wishes from famous friends include award-winning producer and artist Steve Aoki, who announced on Twitter, "Its Namjoon's day!"

His bandmates were also one of the first to wish him a happy birthday, with J-Hope and Suga posting messages on the BTS members' Twitter account for the occasion.

J-Hope uploaded what looked like a phone contact listing and a sweet message saying, "Happy Birthday to our Namjoon, who always has his own spot in my phone."