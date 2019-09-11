It was the door slam heard around the world.

A year ago, Meghan Markle made headlines for a minor royal faux pas and now her husband is repeating her actions. On Tuesday, Prince Harry shut a car door with his very own hands while attending the 5th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Cue the gasps.

Per the unspoken rules, the 34-year-old was supposed to let a member of the royal household open and close the door for him, as it has been the tradition since the invention of cars and carriages.

So, of course, royal watchers were up in arms over the Duke of Sussex seemingly flouting royal traditions, especially in light of the controversy surrounding him and his wife. However, fans of the famous couple are praising the gesture as a sign of Prince Harry's "humble" nature.

The controversy surrounding this latest break in tradition is a sign of the intense scrutiny Meghan and Harry are under. While Kate Middletonand Prince Harry tend to also push the boundaries of royal protocol, their actions don't draw nearly as much attention as Meghan and Harry do.