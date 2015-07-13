Jane Lynch may have never had a "coming out moment" in the public eye, but the former Glee star says that every celebrity's story should be different.

"Everybody has their own way to deal with it. I don't concern myself with other people's—whether or not they want to come out, it's not something for me to think about," she explained during an interview on SiriusXM Progress.

"There are still parts of the country where it's hard, when you realize you're gay, it's like a death sentence and to give those kids some hope, I love that."

The 54-year-old actress also opened up about her experience with coming out of the closet and gave a shout-out to many who "cleared a path" for her.