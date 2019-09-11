Attention any and all men in relationships: Ladies always find out the truth!

Back when Christina Milian was dating Nick Cannon, she thought things were going well. They were living under the same roof, had great chemistry and plenty of trust.

But while sitting down with Justin Sylvester for E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Christina looked back on the time she hacked into her man's phone. Spoiler alert: She didn't exactly like what she saw.

"When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check and I was right and the next thing you know, I was reading for like a month. I was reading messages," she shared. "I was stuck in Romania. I had time. I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person so in the meantime, I'm going to get my intel, make sure this is for real for real and it was for real so it was enough."

As for why she didn't confront her man when she first developed suspicions, Christina said she had a hard time imagining a split from her "first love."