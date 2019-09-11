Tami Roman Youngblood may be ready to take a timeout from the drama.

Many Basketball Wives viewers have noticed fewer and fewer scenes involving one of the show's most popular cast members.

But in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, fans may just get some answers into Tami's whereabouts.

While preparing to shoot a music video for her alter ego Tatiana Trill, Tami reveals just how much her mindset has changed when dealing with all the drama surrounding her co-stars.

"Tatiana Trill sparked this fire in me to make me know for a fact that being with this group of ladies is not where I need to be," she explained. "Meeting with OG confirmed I'm in a different head space in my life right now and I really want to try to live my life as close to black excellence as I can."