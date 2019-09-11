Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 11 Sep. 2019 8:43 AM
The stars aligned inside Michael Kors' Spring 2020 fashion show.
As New York Fashion Week came to a close on Wednesday for another season, the beloved designer unveiled his latest collection for a star-studded audience. A-list stars including Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson and Anna Wintourheaded to the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn for the event, where guests took their seats inside an airy room decorated with trees meant to evoke a "walk in the park," according to the brand's Instagram account.
A choir dressed in black kicked off the event to the tune of Don McLean's "American Pie" as models made their way down a U-shaped runway. Keeping up his musical tradition, Kors' show featured a unifying America-themed set list, including "This Land Is Your Land," "America" and "Love Train."
Meanwhile, catwalk stars like sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid strutted down the runway in Kors' latest designs.
As for the theme of the show, "I am a native New Yorker and I wanted this show to highlight the strength and optimism and can-do attitude of our city," the designer said in a tweet.
While we couldn't all be in the room to witness it, take a look inside with E!'s gallery of celebrity guests below:
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The actress and Vogue Editor-in-Chief posed together at the event.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The singer donned a nude dress and matching head wrap for the fashion show.
Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The model rocked a cropped plaid blazer and matching pants at the show.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The fashionista gave off modern '70s vibes in a printed navy suit.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Roma star glimmered in a metallic ruffled dress.
John Photography/Shutterstock
The model gave her look a colorful pop with a pair of red snakeskin boots.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Younger star kept summer alive in a floral asymmetrical dress.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Big Little Lies star was dressed in a black ensemble embellished with hardware.
John Photography/Shutterstock
The actress donned a plaid suit for the occasion.
Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The actress popped in red polka dots at the star-studded show.
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
The actresses posed together inside the show.
