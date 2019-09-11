Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and More Stars Sit Front Row at Michael Kors' Spring 2020 Fashion Show

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 11 Sep. 2019 8:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

The stars aligned inside Michael Kors' Spring 2020 fashion show. 

As New York Fashion Week came to a close on Wednesday for another season, the beloved designer unveiled his latest collection for a star-studded audience. A-list stars including Nicole KidmanKate Hudson and Anna Wintourheaded to the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn for the event, where guests took their seats inside an airy room decorated with trees meant to evoke a "walk in the park," according to the brand's Instagram account. 

A choir dressed in black kicked off the event to the tune of Don McLean's "American Pie" as models made their way down a U-shaped runway. Keeping up his musical tradition, Kors' show featured a unifying America-themed set list, including "This Land Is Your Land," "America" and "Love Train."

 

 

Meanwhile, catwalk stars like sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid strutted down the runway in Kors' latest designs. 

Watch

Michael Kors Talks Acquiring Versace

As for the theme of the show, "I am a native New Yorker and I wanted this show to highlight the strength and optimism and can-do attitude of our city," the designer said in a tweet. 

While we couldn't all be in the room to witness it, take a look inside with E!'s gallery of celebrity guests below: 

Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman & Anna Wintour

The actress and Vogue Editor-in-Chief posed together at the event. 

Justine Skye, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Justine Skye

The singer donned a nude dress and matching head wrap for the fashion show. 

Sara Sampaio, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Sara Sampaio

The model rocked a cropped plaid blazer and matching pants at the show. 

Article continues below

Rachel Zoe, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Rachel Zoe

The fashionista gave off modern '70s vibes in a printed navy suit. 

Yalitza Aparicio, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Yalitza Aparicio

The Roma star glimmered in a metallic ruffled dress. 

Emily Ratajkowski, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

John Photography/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski

The model gave her look a colorful pop with a pair of red snakeskin boots. 

Article continues below

Sutton Foster, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Sutton Foster

The Younger star kept summer alive in a floral asymmetrical dress. 

Nicole Kidman, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies star was dressed in a black ensemble embellished with hardware. 

Kate Hudson, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

John Photography/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson

The actress donned a plaid suit for the occasion. 

Article continues below

Lucy Hale, Micheal Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Lucy Hale

The actress popped in red polka dots at the star-studded show. 

Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kors Front Row, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson & Nicole Kidman

The actresses posed together inside the show. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fashion Week , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , Life/Style , Michael Kors , Celebrities , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.