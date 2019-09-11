All The Asians Celebrities Spotted At New York Fashion Week Spring 2020

We are almost at the end of the fabulous-ness that is New York Fashion Week and we can't help but revel in the incredible fashion and glamorous stars that strut through one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

With fashion houses like Oscar de La Renta, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren unveiling their spring/summer 2020 collections, it's only natural that some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and Asia will be invited to sit front row.

We are taking a look at the Asian celebrities who were spotted gracing the runway shows and parties thrown in the Big Apple! Check them out below: