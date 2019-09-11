All The Asians Celebrities Spotted At New York Fashion Week Spring 2020

We are almost at the end of the fabulous-ness that is New York Fashion Week and we can't help but revel in the incredible fashion and glamorous stars that strut through one of the biggest fashion events of the year.
With fashion houses like Oscar de La Renta, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren unveiling their spring/summer 2020 collections, it's only natural that some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and Asia will be invited to sit front row.
We are taking a look at the Asian celebrities who were spotted gracing the runway shows and parties thrown in the Big Apple! Check them out below:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Jessica Jung
At Oscar de la Renta SS20
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
At Oscar de la Renta SS20
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Jessica Jung
Gotham/2019 Gotham
Priyanka Chopra
At Vanity Fair New York Fashion Week Party
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Liv Lo Golding and Henry Golding
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Leo Wu
At Maybelline New York Fashion Week party
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Chonlathorn Kongyingyong, Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich & Thanapob Leeratanakajorn
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Chonlathorn Kongyingyong
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Thanapob Leeratanakajorn
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Maggie Q
At Jason Wu Collection SS20
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Mariya Takeuchi
At Maybelline New York Fashion Week party
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Tiffany Hsu
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Li Yitong
At Jason Wu Collection SS20
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Tiffany Hsu
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Ying Er
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Patty Hou
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Aoi Yamada
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Aya Omasa