All The Asians Celebrities Spotted At New York Fashion Week Spring 2020

We are almost at the end of the fabulous-ness that is New York Fashion Week and we can't help but revel in the incredible fashion and glamorous stars that strut through one of the biggest fashion events of the year. 

With fashion houses like Oscar de La Renta, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren unveiling their spring/summer 2020 collections, it's only natural that some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and Asia will be invited to sit front row. 

We are taking a look at the Asian celebrities who were spotted gracing the runway shows and parties thrown in the Big Apple! Check them out below: 

Jessica Jung, Oscar de la Renta NYFW SS20

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Jessica Jung

At Oscar de la Renta SS20

Priyanka Chopra, Oscar de la Renta NYFW SS20

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

At Oscar de la Renta SS20

Jessica Jung, NYFW SS20

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jessica Jung

At Carolina Herrera SS20

Priyanka Chopra

Gotham/2019 Gotham

Priyanka Chopra

At Vanity Fair New York Fashion Week Party 

Liv Lo, Henry Golding

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Liv Lo Golding and Henry Golding

At Ralph Lauren SS20

Leo Wu, NYFW SS20

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Leo Wu

At Maybelline New York Fashion Week party 

Chonlathorn Kongyingyong, Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich and Thanapob Leeratanakajorn

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Chonlathorn Kongyingyong, Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich & Thanapob Leeratanakajorn

At Coach 1941 SS20

Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich, Coach 1941 NYFW SS20

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich

At Coach 1941 SS20

Chonlathorn Kongyingyong, Coach 1941 New York Fashion Week

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Chonlathorn Kongyingyong

At Coach 1941 SS20

Thanapob Leeratanakajorn, Coach 1941 New York Fashion Week

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Thanapob Leeratanakajorn

At Coach 1941 SS20

Maggie Q, Jason Wu Collection - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Maggie Q

At Jason Wu Collection SS20

Mariya Takeuchi

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mariya Takeuchi

At Maybelline New York Fashion Week party

Tiffany Hsu, Sies Marjan - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Tiffany Hsu

At Sies Marjan SS20

Li Yitong, Jason Wu Collection - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Li Yitong

At Jason Wu Collection SS20

Tiffany Hsu, Tory Burch NYFW SS20

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Tiffany Hsu

At Tory Burch SS20

Ying Er, Tory Burch NYFW SS20

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Ying Er

At Tory Burch SS20

Patty Hou, Tory Burch NYFW SS20

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Patty Hou

At Tory Burch SS20

Aoi Yamada, Tory Burch NYFW SS20

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Aoi Yamada

At Tory Burch SS20

Aya Omasa, Tory Burch NYFW SS20

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Aya Omasa

At Tory Burch SS20

