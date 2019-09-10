Everything You Need To Know About Apple's New Launches: iPhone 11 Pro, iPad, Apple Watch & More

Apple
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 10 Sep. 2019 9:41 PM
Last night, Apple introduced a new slate of technology at their Apple Event in Cupertino, California, and boy, did they get through a lot of changes in two hours!
Here's a list of things that they announced: Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, a new iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, and, of course, the "next generation" of iPhones: The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
"We always believe that if you give people wonderful tools, they will be able to do wonderful things," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in his opening address. "At Apple, we put the customer at the centre of everything that we do, with products and technologies that are designed in the service of humanity. Innovations that enrich people's lives; to help them learn, create, work, play, share and stay healthy."
"Through the deep integration of hardware, software and services, these products enable people to do wonderful things every day," he went on to say.
With a host of new apps, features and upgrades, the latest family of devices is nothing short of exciting — not least to say what the phones will be able to do for your Instagram game — so we've rounded up the highlights from the 2019 Apple Event that you need to take note of.
Storage: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB
Colours: Purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED)
Highlights:
Price: From $699
Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
Colours: Black, white, gold and a new colour, midnight green
Highlights:
Price: From $999 for the iPhone 11 Pro; $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max
Highlights:
Price: From $399 for GPS models; $499 for cellular models
Highlights:
Storage: 32GB and 128GB
Highlights:
Price: From $329 for Wi-Fi model; $459 for Wi-Fi + Cellular model
The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will be available for pre-order this Friday, 13 September, and will be available from 20 September.
The iPad 7th generation and Apple Watch Series 5 are available for pre-order now, and will be available from 20 September.
For more information, visit apple.com
