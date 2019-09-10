Everything You Need To Know About Apple's New Launches: iPhone 11 Pro, iPad, Apple Watch & More

Tue., 10 Sep. 2019

iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Event 2019

Apple

Last night, Apple introduced a new slate of technology at their Apple Event in Cupertino, California, and boy, did they get through a lot of changes in two hours!

Here's a list of things that they announced: Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, a new iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, and, of course, the "next generation" of iPhones: The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

"We always believe that if you give people wonderful tools, they will be able to do wonderful things," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in his opening address. "At Apple, we put the customer at the centre of everything that we do, with products and technologies that are designed in the service of humanity. Innovations that enrich people's lives; to help them learn, create, work, play, share and stay healthy."

"Through the deep integration of hardware, software and services, these products enable people to do wonderful things every day," he went on to say.

With a host of new apps, features and upgrades, the latest family of devices is nothing short of exciting — not least to say what the phones will be able to do for your Instagram game — so we've rounded up the highlights from the 2019 Apple Event that you need to take note of.

Apple introduces dual camera iPhone 11

Apple

iPhone 11

Storage: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB

Colours: Purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED)

Highlights:

  • - Features the new A13 Bionic processor
  • - 6.1-inch LCD screen
  • - Spatial audio
  • - Dual camera system: 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide
  • - New portrait mode lighting: High key mono
  • - Video shooting in 4K
  • - QuickTake: transition from photo taking to video immediately

Price: From $699

iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Event 2019

Apple

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB

Colours: Black, white, gold and a new colour, midnight green

Highlights:

  • - Super Retina XDR 5.8 and 6.5-inch screens
  • - Triple camera system: 12MP wide camera, 12MP telephoto camera, and 12MP ultra-wide camera
  • - Deep Fusion: Camera will take up to nine photos and combine them for the best possible photo
  • - New editing functions for video

Price: From $999 for the iPhone 11 Pro; $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Event 2019

Apple

Apple Watch Series 5

Highlights:

  • - Always-On Retina Display: Automatically dims watch face when hand is lowered; raises brightness when hand is raised
  • - Built-in compass
  • - Made from 100% recycled aluminium
  • - watchOS 6: Optimise existing apps and adds on more features
  • - New titanium finish

Price: From $399 for GPS models; $499 for cellular models

Apple Watch Hermès, Apple Event 2019

Apple

Apple Watch Hermès

Highlights:

  • - New all-black version with an exclusive Hermès gradient watch face
  • - New Della Cavalleria print for watch straps
iPad, Apple Event 2019

Apple

iPad 7th generation

Storage: 32GB and 128GB

Highlights:

  • - 10.2-inch Retina display
  • - Made from 100% recycled aluminium
  • - Powered by the A10 Fusion CPU
  • - Smart keyboard support

Price: From $329 for Wi-Fi model; $459 for Wi-Fi + Cellular model

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will be available for pre-order this Friday, 13 September, and will be available from 20 September.

The iPad 7th generation and Apple Watch Series 5 are available for pre-order now, and will be available from 20 September.

For more information, visit apple.com

