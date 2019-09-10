Everything You Need To Know About Apple's New Launches: iPhone 11 Pro, iPad, Apple Watch & More

Last night, Apple introduced a new slate of technology at their Apple Event in Cupertino, California, and boy, did they get through a lot of changes in two hours!

Here's a list of things that they announced: Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, a new iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, and, of course, the "next generation" of iPhones: The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

"We always believe that if you give people wonderful tools, they will be able to do wonderful things," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in his opening address. "At Apple, we put the customer at the centre of everything that we do, with products and technologies that are designed in the service of humanity. Innovations that enrich people's lives; to help them learn, create, work, play, share and stay healthy."

"Through the deep integration of hardware, software and services, these products enable people to do wonderful things every day," he went on to say.

With a host of new apps, features and upgrades, the latest family of devices is nothing short of exciting — not least to say what the phones will be able to do for your Instagram game — so we've rounded up the highlights from the 2019 Apple Event that you need to take note of.