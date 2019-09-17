Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 17 Sep. 2019 9:23 PM
Getty Images
Known for being the perfectionists among the twelve astrological signs, Virgos are simultaneous respected and notorious for their meticulous nature and logical thinking.
The earth sign that's ruled by Mercury often lead incredible careers due to their analytical and hardworking personality. Virgos have a methodical approach to all things in life, even for the most trivial activities such as housework or doing taxes.
Everything has its place and purpose to a Virgo. This practical sign can't be bothered with unnecessary or frivolous tasks that don't have an obvious goal or intent. This extends to their relationships, making them a picky sign that won't settle for anything less than perfection from their partner.
Despite that, Virgos are extremely loyal once you've received their stamp of approval and truly no other sign can be relied on more than Virgos. These people take responsibility seriously. Perhaps too seriously?
Possibly the biggest downfall of a Virgo is their tendency of overthink and overanalyse. Furthermore, while they can be critical of others, they are the most critical to themselves, leading to the habit of overworking and worrying over things beyond their control.
Despite working themselves to the ground, Virgos are unlikely to ever ask for help unless the situation is dire. They thrive on independence and prefer to do things their way.
While these traits are often associated with organisational and problem-solving jobs, Virgos make incredible artists due to their attention to detail and dedication
Just look at Beyoncé or any of these Virgo Korean stars if you're ever in doubt:
The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images
The former WANNA ONE member turns 18 on 23 September.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
The sassy K-pop idol celebrates his 28th birthday on 23 September.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImag
The adorable idol will be turning 24 on 22 September.
Article continues below
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Stray Kids' lead vocalist turns 19 on 22 September.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
The ex-child actress will be celebrating her 20th birthday on 22 September.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Dancing queen of iconic girl group Girls' Generation, Hyoyeon turns 30 on 22 September.
Article continues below
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Charismatic vocalist of GOT7, Jinyoung will be celebrating his 25th birthday on 22 September.
Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Dior Homme
The top Hallyu actor turns 34 on 19 September.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Sentimental vocalist of K-pop boy group EXO, Chen turns 27 on 21 September.
Article continues below
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
The former AOA member will be celebrating her 26th birthday on 21 September.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
GOT7's Youngjae celebrates his 23rd birthday on 17 September.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
The Sydney-born idol from Stray Kids turns 19 on 15 September.
Article continues below
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Rapper, producer and BLOCK B member, ZICO turns 27 on 14 September.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
The dashing lead of Romance Is A Bonus Book turns 30 on 14 September.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Stray Kids' rapper, Han will be celebrating his 19th birthday on 14 September.
Article continues below
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
It may be hard to believe but this bombshell actress turns 39 on 13 September.
Visual China Group via Getty Images
The handsome actor turns 32 on 9 September.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImag
The angelic-looking actress celebrates her 30th birthday on 6 September.
Article continues below
Twitter/BTS
Leader of top K-pop boy group BTS, RM turns 25 on 12 September.
James Devaney/GC Images
The LA-born member of K-pop boy group GOT7, Mark Tuan turns 26 on 4 September.
Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images
Member of popular girl group Red Velvet, Joy celebrates her 23rd birthday on 3 September.
Article continues below
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook turns 22 on 1 September.
Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)
The former WANNA ONE member turned actor turns 24 on 25 August.
Ken Ishii/Getty Images
Powerful vocalist of Super Junior, Yesung turns 35 on 24 August.
Article continues below
Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Image
EXID's lead vocalist, Hyerin turns 26 on 23 August.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?