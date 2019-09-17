Known for being the perfectionists among the twelve astrological signs, Virgos are simultaneous respected and notorious for their meticulous nature and logical thinking.

The earth sign that's ruled by Mercury often lead incredible careers due to their analytical and hardworking personality. Virgos have a methodical approach to all things in life, even for the most trivial activities such as housework or doing taxes.

Everything has its place and purpose to a Virgo. This practical sign can't be bothered with unnecessary or frivolous tasks that don't have an obvious goal or intent. This extends to their relationships, making them a picky sign that won't settle for anything less than perfection from their partner.

Despite that, Virgos are extremely loyal once you've received their stamp of approval and truly no other sign can be relied on more than Virgos. These people take responsibility seriously. Perhaps too seriously?