It's Time To Celebrate Virgo Season With These Korean Celebrities!

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 17 Sep. 2019 9:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Korean Celebrities, Virgo

Getty Images

Known for being the perfectionists among the twelve astrological signs, Virgos are simultaneous respected and notorious for their meticulous nature and logical thinking.

The earth sign that's ruled by Mercury often lead incredible careers due to their analytical and hardworking personality. Virgos have a methodical approach to all things in life, even for the most trivial activities such as housework or doing taxes. 

Everything has its place and purpose to a Virgo. This practical sign can't be bothered with unnecessary or frivolous tasks that don't have an obvious goal or intent. This extends to their relationships, making them a picky sign that won't settle for anything less than perfection from their partner.

Despite that, Virgos are extremely loyal once you've received their stamp of approval and truly no other sign can be relied on more than Virgos. These people take responsibility seriously. Perhaps too seriously?

 

Read

The Hottest K-Pop Backup Dancers You Need To Keep Your Eye On

Possibly the biggest downfall of a Virgo is their tendency of overthink and overanalyse. Furthermore, while they can be critical of others, they are the most critical to themselves, leading to the habit of overworking and worrying over things beyond their control.  

Despite working themselves to the ground, Virgos are unlikely to ever ask for help unless the situation is dire. They thrive on independence and prefer to do things their way. 

While these traits are often associated with organisational and problem-solving jobs, Virgos make incredible artists due to their attention to detail and dedication 

Just look at Beyoncé or any of these Virgo Korean stars if you're ever in doubt:

Lai Guan Lin

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Lai Kuan-Lin

The former WANNA ONE member turns 18 on 23 September. 

Key, SHINee

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Key (SHINee)

The sassy K-pop idol celebrates his 28th birthday on 23 September. 

Nayeon, TWICE

Han Myung-Gu/WireImag

Nayeon (TWICE)

The adorable idol will be turning 24 on 22 September. 

Article continues below

Seungmin, Stray Kids

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Seungmin (Stray Kids)

Stray Kids' lead vocalist turns 19 on 22 September. 

Kim Yoo-Jung

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Yoo-Jung

The ex-child actress will be celebrating her 20th birthday on 22 September. 

Hyoyeon, Girls Generation

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Hyoyeon (Girls' Generation)

Dancing queen of iconic girl group Girls' Generation, Hyoyeon turns 30 on 22 September. 

Article continues below

Jinyoung, GOT7

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jinyoung (GOT7)

Charismatic vocalist of GOT7, Jinyoung will be celebrating his 25th birthday on 22 September. 

Song Joong-Ki

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Dior Homme

Song Joong-Ki

The top Hallyu actor turns 34 on 19 September. 

Chen, EXO

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Chen (EXO)

Sentimental vocalist of K-pop boy group EXO, Chen turns 27 on 21 September. 

Article continues below

Kwon Mina, AOA

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kwon Mina

The former AOA member will be celebrating her 26th birthday on 21 September. 

Youngjae, GOT7

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Youngjae (GOT7)

GOT7's Youngjae celebrates his 23rd birthday on 17 September. 

Felix, Stray Kids

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Felix (Stray Kids)

The Sydney-born idol from Stray Kids turns 19 on 15 September. 

Article continues below

Zico, Fanxy Child

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

ZICO (BLOCK B)

Rapper, producer and BLOCK B member, ZICO turns 27 on 14 September. 

Lee Jong-Suk

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lee Jong-Suk

The dashing lead of Romance Is A Bonus Book turns 30 on 14 September. 

Han, Stray Kids

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Han (Stray Kids)

Stray Kids' rapper, Han will be celebrating his 19th birthday on 14 September. 

Article continues below

Han Chae-Young

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Han Chae-Young

It may be hard to believe but this bombshell actress turns 39 on 13 September. 

Jung Il-Woo

Visual China Group via Getty Images

Jung Il-Woo

The handsome actor turns 32 on 9 September. 

Kim So-Eun

Han Myung-Gu/WireImag

Kim So-Eun

The angelic-looking actress celebrates her 30th birthday on 6 September. 

Article continues below

RM, BTS

Twitter/BTS

RM (BTS)

Leader of top K-pop boy group BTS, RM turns 25 on 12 September. 

GOT7, Mark Tuan

James Devaney/GC Images

Mark (GOT7)

The LA-born member of K-pop boy group GOT7, Mark Tuan turns 26 on 4 September. 

Joy, Red Velvet

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Joy (Red Velvet)

Member of popular girl group Red Velvet, Joy celebrates her 23rd birthday on 3 September. 

Article continues below

BTS, Jungkook

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Jungkook (BTS)

BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook turns 22 on 1 September. 

Ong Seong-Wu, Wanna One

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

Ong Seung-Wu

The former WANNA ONE member turned actor turns 24 on 25 August. 

Yesung, Super Junior

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Yesung (Super Junior)

Powerful vocalist of Super Junior, Yesung turns 35 on 24 August. 

Article continues below

Hyerin, EXID

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Image

Hyerin (EXID)

EXID's lead vocalist, Hyerin turns 26 on 23 August. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Korean Actors , Asia , Korean singers

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.