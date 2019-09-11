A cheating scandal is about to rock The Challenge.

OK, romantic cheating controversies have definitely happened on the longrunning MTV reality competition series before. But in the upcoming installment on War of the Worlds 2, it looks like some cheating will go down during a competition, leading to a shocking elimination.

While the show is about to have a controversy go down on-air, there's also some scandal happening off-camera, as Georgia Harrison, one of the franchise's newest stars, has come under fire after fans accused her of wearing black face paint in a photo from 2014.

A rep for the 24-year-old Love Island vet defended the reality star, telling People in a statement, "The claim that Georgia is a racist is disgusting and really worrying." After explaining that the photo was from a children's birthday party where she had her face painted black and silver at a little boy's request, the rep said, "At no point did Georgia at the time think it would be offensive. Of course now she understands the situation differently and would be horrified to know she'd upset people."