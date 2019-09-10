Wait, it's 2019. Why is this still happening?

"This," that is, being fresh drama in the realm of Britney Spears' conservatorship, which this time was preceded by Kevin Federline accusing Spears' father of physically abusing their son Sean. As of Monday, Jamie Spears, who has been in charge of his daughter's financial, legal and career decisions, as well as her medical care, since the beginning of 2008, has been replaced as Britney's personal conservator.

Jamie, who suffered health problems that prompted Britney to suspend her Las Vegas residency (and her career in general) earlier this year, requested to step down at least until Jan. 20, 2020.

Jodi Montgomery, Spears' current care manager, was appointed temporary conservator in his absence.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears is going to be 38 in December, she's worth upward of $50 million, her children are teenagers now, she's been divorced from K-Fed for 12 years, she's been dating Sam Asghari since 2016 and her self-awareness game on Instagram is top-notch. So...why are there still issues regarding oversight of her affairs?