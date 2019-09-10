When it comes to Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter just can't be tamed.

Ahead of Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week Spring 2020 show on Monday night, Miley took to Instagram to share a peek at her all-black ensemble by the designer. For the evening, the "Mother's Daughter" singer chose satin pants, a velvet coat, wide brimmed hat, aviator sunglasses and a very unbuttoned shirt. Much to Kaitlynn's delight.

"Dear God," the Hills star commented alongside a drooling emoji. Behold, the thirst is real.

Indeed, the duo haven't been shy about their romance following their girls' trip to Italy in August. They've since attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards together, where Kaitlynn supported her backstage ahead of Miley's performance of "Slide Away." Later that night, they headed into a an after party hand-in-hand. And, more recently, they bid farewell to summer with a casual Labor Day lunch with Miley's mom Tish Cyrus.