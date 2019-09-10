Lee Seung-Gi To Star In New Travel Show With Taiwanese Heartthrob Jasper Liu

You know that old saying, everything is better if it's done together? Well, Korean actor Lee Seung-gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu definitely think so too!

The two are slated for a brand new travel show that will be airing on streaming giant Netflix, according to media company, Monday.

Named — you guessed it — Twogether, the premise of the show is to bring both Lee and Liu around the world to meet their fans, and focus on both stars overcoming their language barrier, The Korea Times reports.

This is the first time that both actors have worked together on a project — so naturally, fans are excited to see their chemistry on set.