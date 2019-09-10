Lee Seung-Gi To Star In New Travel Show With Taiwanese Heartthrob Jasper Liu

VGC/Visual China Group via Getty Images
You know that old saying, everything is better if it's done together? Well, Korean actor Lee Seung-gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu definitely think so too!
The two are slated for a brand new travel show that will be airing on streaming giant Netflix, according to media company, Monday.
Named — you guessed it — Twogether, the premise of the show is to bring both Lee and Liu around the world to meet their fans, and focus on both stars overcoming their language barrier, The Korea Times reports.
This is the first time that both actors have worked together on a project — so naturally, fans are excited to see their chemistry on set.
Lee gave fans a first look at the travel series yesterday when he dropped a photo on Instagram that showed both him and Liu with a magnificent ancient temple in what seems to be Yogyakarta in the background.
"Do we look good "TWOGETHER?" Check out what happens with our budding bromance in #Twogether on Netflix," the Korean actor wrote.
Liu also posted a candid, black and white shot of himself lounging with Lee on Instagram to promote the show. He wrote in Mandarin, "Late night men's talk, let's go! Head over to Netflix to feel our bond."
He also followed up with the hashtags, "We really enjoyed the travel process and were very hard working", as well as "Hope to see you".
He cheekily ended with, "Do we look good "TWOGETHER"?" and tagged Lee in his post.
The film will be produced by the same team behind Busted! and is set to be released later this year.
In the meantime, Lee is starting the promotional work for his upcoming thriller, Vagabond, which stars Suzy Bae as the female lead; Liu is also starring in an upcoming Taiwanese TV series Triad Princess that will be released on Netflix.
