BTS Named The Official Ambassadors Of Seoul For The Third Year In A Row

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 10 Sep. 2019 8:02 PM
Not a surprise for most, but worth celebrating nonetheless, K-pop boy group BTS was announced to be the Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul, South Korea on 9 September. This will be the third consecutive year that the Bangtan Boys were named official ambassadors of the city.
In a press conference, the director of the Seoul Tourism Organization, Lee Jae-Sung said, "We will publish worldwide the Seoul tourism promotion videos featuring BTS via the official Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube of Seoul on September 13." It was then revealed that the slogan for these year's promotional videos is 'Live Seoul Like I Do' and will consist of seven parts, one for each BTS member.
The seven part videos that fans and tourists can expect are titled Jungkook's Scenic Nature, RM's Old But New, Suga's Recharge, V's Getaway, Jimin's Local Life, J-Hope's Exciting Moments and Jin's City Break. Each part will focus on a key attraction of Seoul that goes in synergy with the member featured in the segment.
Lee stated that the aim of these promotional videos is to, "introduce attractive tourist destinations in Seoul from the perspective of foreigners who once experienced or are living in Seoul, thereby attracting the relating with the viewers."
BTS' international impact increases exponentially every year, which makes it not surprising that they would be chosen to represent the bustling city. Furthermore, a good portion of the tourism in South Korea, Seoul especially, is driven by K-pop and BTS specifically.
As you look forward to the new videos the Seoul Tourism Organization will be releasing, here's last years' version to refresh your memory:
