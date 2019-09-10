TWICE's New Teasers For Their Upcoming Album Will Make You 'Feel Special'

K-pop girl group TWICE is all out to make their fans Feel Special!

The nine-member girl group, consisting of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, is preparing for a comeback later this month with their eighth mini-album.

Titled Feel Special, the mini-album will the second comeback of the year following the girl group's wildly popular Fancy You in April. Billboard reports that the EP hit "No. 4 on the World Albums chart on the chart dated May 4", and the girl group also embarked on a world tour in May with stops in cities such as Manila, Singapore and Bangkok.