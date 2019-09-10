TWICE's New Teasers For Their Upcoming Album Will Make You 'Feel Special'

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 10 Sep. 2019 1:19 AM
K-pop girl group TWICE is all out to make their fans Feel Special!
The nine-member girl group, consisting of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, is preparing for a comeback later this month with their eighth mini-album.
Titled Feel Special, the mini-album will the second comeback of the year following the girl group's wildly popular Fancy You in April. Billboard reports that the EP hit "No. 4 on the World Albums chart on the chart dated May 4", and the girl group also embarked on a world tour in May with stops in cities such as Manila, Singapore and Bangkok.
Over the weekend, TWICE released two 20-second-long teasers featuring Nayeon and Jeongyeon.
Nayeon can be seen dripping in bright, sparkly jewels, her porcelain complexion accented by a bold, red lip; while Jeongyeon is a darkly seductive vision with an inky black bob set off by heart-shaped earrings and a lacy blood red blouse.
The glamorous teasers showcase a noticeable shift in the girl group's concept from Fancy You: Where Fancy You was all bright, pop colours and trippy, psychedelic treatments, the Feel Special teasers hint a more sophisticated, but bold visual for the girl group.
More information was released on the girl group's Twitter page, where it was revealed that the new min-album would have nine photo card sets, one for each member, as well as a gold photo card.
TWICE— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) September 9, 2019
THE 8TH MINI ALBUM
Feel Special
2019.09.23 MON 6PM#TWICE #트와이스 #FeelSpecial #AlbumPreview #앨범프리뷰 pic.twitter.com/u7PZc43NJ6
The track list for the mini-album has also been confirmed and will feature seven tracks: Title track "Feel Special", "Rainbow", "Love Foolish", "Trick It", "Get Loud", "21:29" and "Breakthrough".
TWICE— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) September 10, 2019
THE 8TH MINI ALBUM
Feel Special
2019.09.23 MON 6PM#TWICE #트와이스 #FeelSpecial #TrackList #트랙리스트 pic.twitter.com/EFvredLMsy
For fans who are concerned about Mina's participation in the comeback, JYP Entertainment has confirmed that Mina will be featured on the album, but her participation in music shows and live performances has yet to be determined, Metro reports.
Last month, Mina was diagnosed with anxiety disorder, and her management company has stressed that the K-pop star would be taking time off to recover, and that her future participation in TWICE's activities would be "decided through discussion with Mina herself and the members" and would depend on "the objective state of Mina's health" before proceeding.
TWICE earlier teased fans about an upcoming comeback in September, and has also announced plans to create original content in partnership with social media video giant YouTube, so expect to see a whole lot more of them till the end of the year!
