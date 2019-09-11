TVXQ And Super Junior Are The Travel Buddies You Never Knew You Needed

If anyone could convince us to go backpacking, K-pop boy bands TVXQ and Super Junior definitely rank high on that list!

The OG Korean idols are taking on a brand new challenge in a soon-to-be-released travel documentary: To travel Indonesia with just a backpack in tow.

TVXQ's Yunho and Changmin join hands with Super Junior's Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk and Donghae in the original series that will be aired exclusively on YouTube.

Titled Analog Trip, the show will delve into the bonds between the members, the adventures they undertake while travelling through Indonesia, and will show the idols sharing their innermost thoughts and feelings about their journey as K-pop idols so far.