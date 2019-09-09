K-Pop Idols Will Not Be Exempt From Military Service, Government Officials Say

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 9 Sep. 2019 7:59 PM

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Brace yourselves, K-pop fans — your favourite artists will still be heading for mandatory military service.

On Sunday, a military system reform body convened by the South Korean government decided that K-pop idols would not be exempt from national duty, The Korea Times reports. The news outlet also reported that an official announcement would be made at the end of the month.

Under the current system, only select fine artists — such as Western classical and Korean traditional music artists — and athletes who win any of Olympic medals or Asian Games gold medals can be exempt from military service.

K-pop idols were proposed to be added to the list following BTS' worldwide success last year, with some lawmakers calling for their exemption from the military system because of their immense revenue-generating power for the country.

Currently, BTS' Jin, who turns 28 next year, is scheduled for his enlistment in 2020.

Other news reports have emerged since the committee's decision, speculating that the boy band may enlist together to avoid promoting separately as other boy bands have in the past. Big Hit Entertainment has not confirmed the news.

Several other K-pop idols have also enlisted this year — EXO's D.O. enlisted last month, while F.T. Island's Lee Hong-ki will be reporting for duty later this month.

Trending Stories

