K-Pop Idols Will Not Be Exempt From Military Service, Government Officials Say

Brace yourselves, K-pop fans — your favourite artists will still be heading for mandatory military service.

On Sunday, a military system reform body convened by the South Korean government decided that K-pop idols would not be exempt from national duty, The Korea Times reports. The news outlet also reported that an official announcement would be made at the end of the month.

Under the current system, only select fine artists — such as Western classical and Korean traditional music artists — and athletes who win any of Olympic medals or Asian Games gold medals can be exempt from military service.

K-pop idols were proposed to be added to the list following BTS' worldwide success last year, with some lawmakers calling for their exemption from the military system because of their immense revenue-generating power for the country.