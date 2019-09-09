SuperM Unboxes And Reacts To Their Soon-To-Be-Launched Album: Watch

Spoiler alert! SuperM members just gave fans a sneak peek at their debut mini-album that will be dropped very soon.

EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT's Mark and Taeyong, WayV's Lucas and Ten and SHINee's Taemin did a special unboxing and reaction of their highly anticipated mini-album that is set to drop 4 October this year.

This was the first time that the members of SuperM, dubbed the Avengers of K-pop, according to one SM Entertainment executive, saw the finished product of their album together.

The self-titled mini-album consists of a five tracks: "Jopping", "I Can't Stand The Rain", "2 Fast", "Super Car" and "No Manners", followed by two instrumental tracks.

An important feature of the mini-album is that there will be seven versions, each centred around one of the members. Each album contains a 72-page photo booklet of the individual member, as well as a mini-poster and a random photo card.

Fans can either nab their bias' mini-album to enjoy the photo booklet, collect all seven versions, or just nab the "united" version that has the whole SuperM group in one photo book.

For a peek at what each member's version of the mini-album will look like, watch their individual unboxings below: