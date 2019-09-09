Simply put, Bebe Rexha is feeling herself.

The "Mean't to Be" songstress didn't intend to break the internet when she stripped down to her skivvies and hit a middle split (while applying lipstick on a bathroom floor, naturally), but that's just how Bebe rolls these days.

Fresh off the heels of her epic Instagram post, E! News caught up with Bebe as she prepared to perform during Sherri Hill's New York Fashion Week show. So how did the Kodak moment come about?

"I swear on everything I didn't plan that," Bebe told us exclusively. The pop star was preparing for a concert when she said her hairdresser walked in and snapped the candid shot. Bebe recalled thinking, "Wow, I look hot and I don't know if I'll ever look this hot again and I feel good about myself. So I'm going to post it."

And despite the love and support Bebe felt for sharing such a revealing photo, there was one man in her life who didn't approve.