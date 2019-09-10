Fall Florals Are in Bloom: 11 Ways to Work the Trend

Fall Fashion Guide: Fall Florals

Fall is in full bloom—and so is the fashion. This season, floral print is everywhere, and we are so digging the '70s vibe of these darker, moodier florals. And it's not just dresses. The trend is popping up on sneakers and athleisure wear as well.

From velvet to silk to brocade, this trend is all about texture too, so have fun with it! Below are our top 11 picks to get your started. Happy shopping!

Contrast Lace Sleeve Ditsy Floral Print Shirred Dress

This dress is a sweet and flirty take on the trend.

$16 SheIn
Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Triple Decker Botanical Embellished

These stylish sneaks are an instant way to elevate your look—and height, thank you 2-inch platforms!

$110 Keds
Eva Franco Velvet Wrap Skirt

Sweeping florals rendered in soft, moody hues gives this wrap skirt a romantic fall feel. Available in sizes 0-16.

$160 Anthropologie
L&L Floral Surplice Bodysuit

We love the draping and easy tucked-in-shirt look of this bodysuit. Available in sizes X-4X.

$12
$20 Addition Elle
Tie Neck Ditsy Floral Print Ruffle Trim Dress

The ruffles, bow and flounced sleeves make this dress simply dreamy.

$27 SheIn
White Mark Floral Bomber Jacket

Sporty and comfy and Kohl's is offering buy one get one half off! Also available in plus sizes, and in navy and red.

$89 Kohl's
Maeve Flutterby Dress

OK, OK...technically this print isn't floral. But we love this dress and its butterfly motif too much to not share it with you.

$150 Anthropologie
Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Scout Boot Garden Party

Dusty farmers' markets, muddy music festivals, the occasional drink spill—this boot takes on life's messier moments in style and is treated with a water and stain repellency spray.

$90 Keds
Vince Camuto Floral Puff Sleeve Top

Pretty puff sleeves and a draped silhoutte with have you reaching for this blouse again and again. Available in sizes XXL-XXL, and colors dark willow, port and rich black.

$89 Nordstrom
Floral Print Elastic Waist Dress

This dress works with both sneakers or heels. Also available in navy and burgundy.

$19 SheIn
Topshop Floral Print Long Sleeve Prairie Dress

The open back detail makes this prairie dress a showstopper.

$95 Nordstrom
