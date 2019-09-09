Reese Witherspoon Once Again Proves Daughter Ava Phillippe Is Her Twin in Birthday Tribute

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 9 Sep. 2019 1:01 PM

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon instagram

Instagram

Happy birthday, Ava Phillippe!

The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is celebrating her 20th birthday today! In honor of Ava's birthday, the Oscar winner took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the college student, writing, "Watching your little girl grow into a gorgeous, thoughtful, compassionate, fun-loving young woman defies words. It has got to be the greatest gift I could ever receive. I love you @avaphillippe to the moon, around the stars and back! Happy 20th!"

In response, Ava commented on the post, "love you so much, mama."

Along with the message, Reese also shared an adorable throwback photo of a young Ava smiling for the camera with a red bow in her hair.

Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to Big Little Lies Premiere

After seeing the throwback picture, many of Reese's followers noted how much the duo looked just like each other.

"Omg she is your double in the younger photo," one social media user commented.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

And this is just the latest photo in which Ava strikes an uncanny resemblance to her superstar mom.

Let's take a look back at all of the mother-daughter duo's twinning moments below!

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon instagram

Instagram

Birthday Wishes

The duo celebrates Reese's 43rd birthday! Ava takes to Instagram to send a sweet message to her momma, saying, "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day!"

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Twinning

In October 2018, Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe stepped out at a gala in sexy little black dresses and they were totally twinning.

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Premiere Partners

Clearly, Phillippe inherited her mom's killer, blonde locks and power stance.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, Valentine's Day

Courtesy Draper James

Smiling Style

Witherspoon enlisted her daughter for Draper James' spring collection in 2018 and if her goal was to make us do a double take it definitely worked.

Reese Witherspoon, Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

As the duo celebrated Christmas in 2017 they looked cheerful in red.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, 2017 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards

Blondes in Black

We know it's hard, but if you look closely these two look related. Oh wait, that's not right...they look like identical twins!

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, debutante ball

Bruno Astuto/Instagram

Belles of the Ball

There isn't anything sweeter than seeing Witherspoon beam with pride over one of her children.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, ELLEs 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Little Black Heels

In October 2017, the pair posed for photos in similar, but different ensembles. Notice the wavy locks, peep-toed heels and signature natural makeup looks both ladies rocked.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Red Carpet Ready

If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite the challenge telling these two apart.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Smirking Sisters

It's clear Phillippe inherited her mama's signature grin. 

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Flower Power

Another day, another sweet mother-daughter snap of the actress and her lookalike daughter.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Doing a Double Take

Yup, some genetic wizardy was definitely involved here. 

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

All in the Family

There's no question these two are related, but Phillippe also looks a lot like her dad, Ryan Phillippe, here.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Posing on Point

This mother-daughter duo resemble each other down to their shoe choice. 

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Mirror Images

Even their side profiles match!

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Bronzed Beauties

Makeup free and fabulous is something both of these ladies are on a regular basis.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Girls' Night

In October 2015, Witherspoon and Phillippe had a fun girls' night and proved once again that they are birds of a feather.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Pastel Pals

Everything about this Mother's Day post makes us happy.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Ride or Die

If you've ever wanted to see Witherspoon with blue locks then look no further!

Ava Philllippe, Reese Witherspoon, Mother's Day 2018

Instagram

Mamma & Me

Is it just us, or are we looking at two baby Reeses here?

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Mommy's Girl

From their piercing blue eyes to their platinum blonde locks, it was clear from day one that Phillippe was her mom's mini me.

