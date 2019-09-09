But, as Mendes notes in her cover story, it's important to give your body rest, even if that means giving up a day in the gym.

"People sometimes put working out first and don't give their bodies rest," she shares. "I'll always choose sleep first. I think it's just so underrated."

In recent years, Mendes has shared many personal stories with the world, including her struggles with bulimia.

"I've only recently gotten better," Mendes tells the magazine, adding that she's been helped by a therapist and nutritionist. "I needed professionals I trusted to tell me things that I didn't know."

Mendes, who has become a role model to so many fans around the world, is helping those who follow her to speak out about their own struggles.

"When I was a teenager, there were no role models when it came to body positivity—that simply was not a thing. Being thin was the thing," Mendes shares. "It's health that's important, not appearance. I make choices that are good for me—and not just in my body—but for my soul, for my mind. And sometimes that's eating ice cream because I want to eat ice cream."