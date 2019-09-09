If it wasn't clear already, Pink's daughter Willow Hart is certainly taking after her mom.

In a photo shared by dad Carey Hart, the 8-year-old debuted an edgy, shaven haircut, similar to a look her superstar mom has rocked.

"Loving my punk rock daughter," the motocross champ wrote on Instagram. "Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on."

"Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be," he continued. "I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I'm so proud of you, willow."

Her style isn't the only trait she's inherited: Willow has also proved she has her mom's musical gifts. In a 2018 video, the adorable duo came together to record a new version of "A Million Dreams" for The Greatest Showman—Reimagined album.