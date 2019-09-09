How Angelina Jolie's Teenage Kids Have Helped Her Rediscover Herself

  By
    &

Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 9 Sep. 2019

Angelina Jolie, Kids, Shiloh, Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Knox, Vivienne

It's not hard for Angelina Jolie to remember what it was like to be a teen—she's a mom to four of of them. 

As a famous parent to six youngsters in total, the star has been a mom for nearly two decades since adopting her first child, son Maddox, in 2002. Now, with four of her six kiddos in their teenage years, Jolie is harkening back to her own younger years. 

"When your children are little you feel more 'mommy.' When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager," she told Hello! "You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can't go. I'm in this fun moment where I'm rediscovering myself."

The famous youngsters are now old enough to make their mama a meal on a special occasion.  

"On Mother's Day my children make me breakfast and pick me flowers–they treat me like a lady," the actress shared with Hello! 

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt

As the famous kids continue to grow up, there's a core value Jolie encourages. "Kindness–to others and themselves. It's important to be humble–know the freedoms you have and what you've been blessed with and make sure you help others. And always remember your place–we're all human and very flawed. We're tiny pieces in a much bigger world," Jolie told Hello!

"As they grow up, I find my children are strong individuals but still open-minded. I try to lead by example and be kind and gracious, as my mother was–and loving and tolerant. But when there's a fight that needs to be had, get in there. We need to prepare the next generation because there's so much happening in the world–they're up against it."

