Chrissy Teigen has a few words for Donald Trump.

After the president referred to the 33-year-old star as John Legends "filthy mouthed wife," Teigen took to Twitter to let her followers know what she really thinks of the commander in chief.

It all started on Sunday when Trump shared a message about criminal justice reform.

"When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn't come close...." he wrote at the start of a series of tweets. "A man named @VanJones68 and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is—but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed. "Anchor" @LesterHoltNBC doesn't even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it. And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!"

After seeing the tweet, Teigen shared a message of her own.

"Lol what a p---y ass bitch," she wrote. "Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president."