Song Hye-Kyo Looks Glamorous In White At New York Fashion Week

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 9 Sep. 2019 1:46 AM
Courtesy of Ralph Lauren
Song Hye-kyo has made her first fashion week appearance in New York and she is as stunning as ever.
Last night, the South Korean actress attended Ralph Lauren's Fall 2019 show inside Ralph's Club, a specially-themed location, and was a vision in a sharply tailored white tuxedo.
As for her makeup, the Encounter actress kept it fresh and natural, making her lips the highlight with a slick of bold red. Needless to say, the actress looked absolutely radiant.
She also did a short interview on Instagram with Harper's BAZAAR Korea, where she said that she was looking forward to the collections.
"Hello everyone on Harper's BAZAAR Korea, I'm Song Hye-kyo. I'm looking forward to seeing what collections are shown today. It looks like it will be fun," she said, according to a translation by koreaboo.
Song finalised her divorce from actor Song Joong-ki in July, with "both sides agreeing on a divorce without alimony or division of property," according to a representative from United Artists Agency, the actress' management company.
Since then, the actress has been keeping busy with her various appointments with brands such as Chaumet, Sulwhasoo and more.
Song, who is a friend of fashion brand Dior, is also expected to make an appearance in at October at the brand's Paris Fashion Week show.
