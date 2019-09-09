Song Hye-Kyo Looks Glamorous In White At New York Fashion Week

Song Hye-kyo has made her first fashion week appearance in New York and she is as stunning as ever.

Last night, the South Korean actress attended Ralph Lauren's Fall 2019 show inside Ralph's Club, a specially-themed location, and was a vision in a sharply tailored white tuxedo.

As for her makeup, the Encounter actress kept it fresh and natural, making her lips the highlight with a slick of bold red. Needless to say, the actress looked absolutely radiant.

She also did a short interview on Instagram with Harper's BAZAAR Korea, where she said that she was looking forward to the collections.