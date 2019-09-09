This Unexpected Super Junior Reunion Had Fans In Tears

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 9 Sep. 2019 11:54 PM
ELFs were treated to a wonderful surprise when they saw two familiar faces appear on their Instagram feed. Kim Hee-chul, a member of the iconic K-pop boy group Super Junior, had a mini reunion with his former boy band member, Kim Ki-bum and needless to say, the fans went wild.
The 36-year-old idol uploaded the adorable selfie with the former member on his Instagram over the weekend to mark the occasion.
Kim Ki-bum was one of the original members of 13-member group Super Junior, before leaving the group in 2015 after his contract with SM Entertainment ended.
The 32-year-old former idol had several solo activities even while he was promoting under Super Junior. Eventually, he moved towards an acting career, starring in TV series such as Marrying a Millionaire and Snow Flower.
Since signing with Clover Company as an actor, Ki-bum has maintained a low-profile, so fans were surprised to see him and Kim in one frame.
Hee-chul aptly captioned the post, "Long time no see."
The two stars also posted a video together where they said hi to their fans. In the video, they reminisced about their old nicknames: Kim Hee-chul introduced himself as, "Hee from HeeBum", before he continuing, "It's been so long. Let's be healthy."
Upon zooming in on Ki-bum's face, he says, "I've gotten old." To which Hee-Chul replied, "Me too. I'm 40 now."
ELFs could not help but be brought back to the group's debut days, and were happy to see that former members are still keeping in touch.
"Can y'all hear me crying?!���� SUPER JUNIOR's HEECHUL and KIBUM in one picture!!!!!!" One overwhelmed fan wrote on Twitter.
*crying in ELF*#Heechul #Kibum #superjunior pic.twitter.com/LqF7gmuTv3— N ✨ (@hazyshademauve) September 8, 2019
Never imagine i will get video like this again after so long 😭#Kibum pic.twitter.com/xxacuEQeI9— Melody (@kyustar__) September 8, 2019
Can y'all hear me crying?!😭💙 SUPER JUNIOR's HEECHUL and KIBUM in one picture!!!!!!@SJofficial #SuperJunior #Heechul #Kibum pic.twitter.com/CgSQqjnyEG— 천칭자리🌻 (@thisismerope) September 8, 2019
Meanwhile, Super Junior is revving up for their comeback as one full unit. The group just released the first episode of their SJ Returns 3 reality show on V Live, showing the whole gang back to have a catch-up lunch.
The only member absent was Siwon, as he was overseas at the time of filming. Leeteuk, Ryeowook, Heechul, Donghae, Shindong, Kyuhyun, Yesung and Eunhyuk caught up to see what the members have been doing individually while waiting for other members to be discharged from the military.
Watch the first episode below:
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?