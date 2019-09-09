This Unexpected Super Junior Reunion Had Fans In Tears

ELFs were treated to a wonderful surprise when they saw two familiar faces appear on their Instagram feed. Kim Hee-chul, a member of the iconic K-pop boy group Super Junior, had a mini reunion with his former boy band member, Kim Ki-bum and needless to say, the fans went wild.

The 36-year-old idol uploaded the adorable selfie with the former member on his Instagram over the weekend to mark the occasion.

Kim Ki-bum was one of the original members of 13-member group Super Junior, before leaving the group in 2015 after his contract with SM Entertainment ended.

The 32-year-old former idol had several solo activities even while he was promoting under Super Junior. Eventually, he moved towards an acting career, starring in TV series such as Marrying a Millionaire and Snow Flower.

Since signing with Clover Company as an actor, Ki-bum has maintained a low-profile, so fans were surprised to see him and Kim in one frame.