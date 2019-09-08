TVXQ's Changmin Donates 70 Million Won To Fight The Amazon Wildfire

Changmin is putting his money to good use!

On 9 September, it was revealed by the representative of Greenpeace that, "Changmin has donated 70 million won (approximately $58,727) to aid research on the destroyed area and restoration of damages after the Amazon Wildfire."

A veteran in the K-pop music industry and one of the key stars who paved the way for K-pop to gain international mainstream success, Changmin is one half of the popular K-pop duo, TVXQ. The 31-year-old singer and actor is known for his distinct, yet powerful voice and polished appearance.

Just last month, it was reported that a wildfire had broke out in the Amazon forest and it has been burning for almost a month, causing 25,000 square kilometres of the forest to be completely destroyed. The Amazon is home to a plethora of endangered species animals, plants as well as indigenous people who make the forest their home. Not to mention, it is an important source of oxygen to our planet.