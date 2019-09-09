E! People’s Choice Awards: Meet the Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019 Nominees!

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 9 Sep. 2019 12:48 AM
You've been dazzled by them both on and off your screens — movie, television, phone or otherwise — and now, you can give them the award that they rightly deserve!
The nominees for the E! People's Choice Awards are here and for the first time ever, fans can vote for the Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019!
The eight celebrities who are up for the award are Alia Bhatt, Zhou Dongyu, Raline Shah, CL, Jung Yu-mi, Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying, Praya Lundberg and Yuna.
The nominees come from all over Asia, from India to South Korea, reflecting the diversity and richness of culture across the region. They are known for their work in film, music and television, but more importantly, they are also known for their work, besides performing, that impacts society and the world at large.
Get to know the Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019 nominees below and cast your vote here!
Where: India
What: Actress and singer
Why: Alia Bhatt is an accomplished actress and singer who is known for taking on emotionally complex characters and bringing them to life on screen. On top of her impressive accolades as an actress, Bhatt also campaigns for the welfare of street animals through her initiative CoExist, which she launched in 2017, and raises awareness for various environmental causes as well.
Where: Thailand
What: Actress and model
Why: With only one film to her name, Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying has already made waves both in her native Thailand and abroad. Starring in 2017's hit Thai film Bad Genius, she was an instant sensation for her portrayal of the lead character and won the Screen International Rising Star Asia Award at the 2017 New York Asian Film Festival.
Where: South Korea
What: Singer and rapper
Why: Chances are, you already know her as "The Baddest Female" on earth, but South Korean singer CL makes the list for her rule-breaking music and bad**s attitude! She doesn't play by anybody's rules and that's propelled her to the top as one of South Korea's most famous solo artists world wide. The rapper also inspires women to love themselves and break beauty norms with her striking beauty looks.
Where: South Korea
What: Actress
Why: Feminism may be considered taboo in a Confucianist country such as South Korea, but actress Jung Yu-mi is breaking just that. The Train To Busan actress is shifting the conversation around female empowerment in the country with the decision to take on a controversial role in an upcoming film based on a feminist novel, and has inspired women across the country.
Where: Thailand
What: Actress and model
Why: The striking half-Swedish, half-Thai actress and model was a hit for her beauty queen-worthy looks when she burst onto the scene — this had led her to multiple award-winning shows and roles, but it is her dedication to humanitarian causes that also make her Thailand's sweetheart. She has inspired many with her commitment to improving the lives of others through her work with Operation Smile, and her work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees earned her the distinction of being Southeast Asia's first-ever UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in 2017.
Where: Indonesia
What: Actress
Why: It's no wonder why Raline Shah is one of our nominees — on top of her illustrious acting career and managing her family's business, the Indonesian actress devotes her free time to give back to society too! She has collaborated with several local and international charities, and has even launched her own: Rumah Harapan Indonesia, which provides transit houses for children under 17 with non-communicable diseases. She is also one of the most stylish women in Indonesia and has caught the eye of major international brands all over the world.
Where: Malaysia
What: Singer
Why: Groundbreaking. Gorgeous. Talented. Malaysian musician Yuna is all these and more! The musical maven broke into the international music scene in 2011 and has not looked back ever since. She is the first Muslim musician signed under David Foster's label Verve Records and has inspired a generation of young women with her songs and style alike.
Where: China
What: Actress
Why: Zhou Dong Yu definitely needs no introduction — she's one of China's most promising stars and has quickly gained international attention for bringing depth to the characters that she plays in films and television dramas. She burst onto the scene in 2010 as Zhang Yimou's lead in Under The Hawthorn Tree, clinched the Best Actress award at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards, and has been one of China's most promising actresses to watch ever since.
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov at 10am, only on E!
