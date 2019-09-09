E! People’s Choice Awards: Meet the Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019 Nominees!

You've been dazzled by them both on and off your screens — movie, television, phone or otherwise — and now, you can give them the award that they rightly deserve!

The nominees for the E! People's Choice Awards are here and for the first time ever, fans can vote for the Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019!

The eight celebrities who are up for the award are Alia Bhatt, Zhou Dongyu, Raline Shah, CL, Jung Yu-mi, Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying, Praya Lundberg and Yuna.

The nominees come from all over Asia, from India to South Korea, reflecting the diversity and richness of culture across the region. They are known for their work in film, music and television, but more importantly, they are also known for their work, besides performing, that impacts society and the world at large.

Get to know the Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019 nominees below and cast your vote here!