New York Fashion Week is in full swing.

Fashion lovers from around the world have gathered in the Big Apple to see the latest looks from the spring 2020 collections. While the runway shows are certainly the main focus of the event, there are also plenty of parties.

Designers, models and industry pros toast to their hard work at several soirées. A number of celebrities join in on the fun, too—and they always come dressed to impress. From Camila Cabello and Priyanka Chopra to Zendaya and Mahershala Ali, there have been several star sightings throughout the week. Considering there are still plenty of shows left to attend, fans can expect to see even more A-listers in the coming days.

Didn't get an invite to any of the big bashes this year? Don't worry! E! News is here to help.

To see photos from New York Fashion Week's parties, check out the gallery below.