by Corinne Heller | Sun., 8 Sep. 2019 10:57 AM
Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph is going to become a dad!
During the duo's set at Lollapalooza Berlin on Saturday, the 30-year-old brought out onstage his wife Jenna Joseph, who sported a visible baby bump.
"I know I said I'm bringing a couple people onstage, and that's two," he said, as she cradled her bump and turned from side to side.
He kissed and nestled up against her bump and then they shared a sweet smooch.
Naturally the fans went wild. Many at the venue filmed the adorable moment. And scores more cheered on the couple on social media as they watched it on Lollapalooza Berlin's livestream.
"I knew it! I knew it, I knew it, I knew it!" one fan screamed as she watched the scene on a laptop.
This will mark the first child for Tyler and Jenna, who wed in March 2015.
This will also be the first Twenty One Pilots baby. fellow member Josh Dun has not children...yet. He is currently engaged to actress Debby Ryan.
Congrats to Tyler and Jenna Joseph!
