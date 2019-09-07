Charmed Alum Holly Marie Combs Marries Longtime Love Mike Ryan

Wedding bells are ringing!

Former Charmed and Pretty Little Liars star Holly Marie Combs is off the market! The beloved actress married her longtime love Mike Ryan on Saturday, People reports. According to the publication, the newlyweds exchanged vows in front of close friends and family members in Carmel, Calif.

The pair's wedding comes two years after Ryan popped the big question in September 2017. At the time, the 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers. "Yes. Just yes," she simply wrote, alongside a photo of her massive diamond ring.

The couple's love story began when they met in 2016 at Ryan's Los Angeles restaurant, Xoc.