Eva Mendes is taking a walk down memory lane.

The 45-year-old actress is no stranger to wearing the latest and greatest designs from top fashion brands. In fact, as a designer herself for New York & Co., Mendes is always en vogue. However, she recently recalled a time when she didn't have a stylist or access to the newest collections hot off the runway. With the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in full swing, the Lost River star decided to reminisce over her first red carpet at the industry event.

"My first time at TIFF. No stylist. Dressed myself," she captioned her Instagram, alongside a photo of her vibrant coral dress that featured dazzling white embroidery. "This vintage dress cost me like $15. My own bag and jewelry."

She continued, "I wasn't doing a "red carpet pose". No I don't long for that time, I just liked the simplicity of it all."