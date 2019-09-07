EXCLUSIVE!

Ashley Graham Cradles Baby Bump and Looks Like a Princess at Harper's BAZAAR ICONS Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Beth Sobol | Sat., 7 Sep. 2019 10:46 AM

A pregnant and regal-looking Ashley Graham, a slew of fellow models including past and present Victoria's Secret Angels and some of the hottest stars in Hollywood rocked the red carpet at Harper's BAZAAR's ICONS by Carine Roitfeld celebration on Friday. She also sported a jeweled headband.

Graham, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, showcased and cradled her baby bump in a custom black high neck 16Arlington halter gown with a semi sheer lace skirt with a thigh-high slit and black stiletto sandals as she walked the red carpet at the bash, which took place at the Plaza Hotel in New York City and was presented by Cartier.

Roitfeld, the magazine's global fashion director, was spotted chatting with Graham and rubbing her baby bump.

Guests that were greeted with glasses of Moet & Chandon Champagne as they entered. Victoria's Secret models such as Lily Aldridge, Sara SampaioWinnie Harlow and Lais Ribeiro, and retired Angels Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio were all spotted at the event, as were Sofia RichieEmily RatajkowskiBig Little Lies star Shailene WoodleyEuphoria's ZendayaOrange Is the New Black's Dascha PolancoMorenca Baccarin and Vanessa Hudgens, who hung out with a group of girlfriends.

Watch

Ashley Graham & Brandon Maxwell Talk Size Inclusion at NYFW 2018

Actresses Irina Shayk and Suki Waterhouse, two of Bradley Cooper's exes, were also spotted separately. It was unclear if they interacted.

Kehlani arrived with her new beau, rapper YG. The two had made their public debut as a couple at a New York Fashion Week runway show earlier in the day. At the ICONS party, she was spotted posing for pics alone before they sat together.

Paris Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton were spotted giggling and talking with friends inside a restroom. Upon exiting, Paris bumped into Tiffany Haddish and the two had a chat.

The event featured a performance from Alicia Keys, who brought the house down. Woodley was spotted dancing with friends.

See photos from Harper's BAZAAR celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld:

Harper's Bazaar ICONS Party, Ashley Graham

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Ashley Graham

The pregnant star is all smiles.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Ashley Graham

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Ashley Graham

The pregnant model cradles her baby bump

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Shailene Woodley

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star arrives at the bash.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The model and her new husband pose together.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress sparkles in a mini dress.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Emily Ratajkowski

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Emily Ratajkowski

The star is red hot.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Kehlani

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Kehlani

The singer makes her entrance.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Normani

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Normani

The singer shows some skin.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Lisa Rinna, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appears with her daughters.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Zendaya

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Zendaya

The Euphoria star rocks a suit.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Troye Sivan

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Troye Sivan

The singer gives a smoldering stare.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Sailor Brinkley Cook

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Sailor Brinkley Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter poses for pics.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Janelle Monae

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Janelle Monáe

The singer makes her entrance.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Paris Hilton

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Paris Hilton

The star strikes a pose.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Winnie Harlow

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Winnie Harlow

The model ruffles some feathers.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Alessandra Ambrosio

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Alessandra Ambrosio

The model is red hot.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Cameron Dallas

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Cameron Dallas

The star showcases a suave look.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Morena Baccarin

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Morena Baccarin

The Gotham star is all smiles.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Sofia Richie

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Sofia Richie

The model strikes a pose.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Brandon Thomas Lee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Brandon Thomas Lee

The actor and reality star goes full camo.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Lily Collins

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Lily Collins

The actress poses for pics.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Dascha Polanco

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Dascha Polanco

The Orange Is the New Black actress shows some skin.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Charlie Puth

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Charlie Puth

The musician showcases a small smile.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Doutzen Kroes

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Doutzen Kroes

The model poses for pics.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Lindsey Vonn

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Lindsey Vonn

The alpine ski racing champion sports a strapless black dress.

