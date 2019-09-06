More than two years after his death, Chester Bennington's widow is beginning a new chapter.

Talinda Bennington, who was married to the Linkin Park frontman at the time of his passing in July 2017, announced she is engaged on Friday. In a heartfelt post shared to her Instagram, Talinda made a point to acknowledge Chester's indelible place in her heart.

"I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F," she wrote. "I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vein."

Chester and Talinda were married for more than a decade and had three children together, a son and two daughters. Following the rocker's suicide, Talinda launched the 320 Changes Direction initiative, a resource for friends and family members of those struggling with mental health, mental illness and addiction.