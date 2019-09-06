See Jessica Biel and More Stars Dazzle at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 6 Sep. 2019 5:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jessica Biel, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Fest

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Jessica BielNeve Campbell and more stars are bringing the heat to the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF kicked off earlier this week, and while the Canadian event is not as glamorous as Cannes, stars are dressed to the nines for the various red carpet events. Jessica Biel turned up to the festivities in a Fendi ensemble that was bright, beautiful and bold. Neve Campbell, on the other hand, went a bit edgier with her black patent leather dress that featured a thigh-high leg-slit, spacious pockets and a flattering neckline. 

As for the men, casual-cool is the name of the game in the windy city of Toronto. There were plenty of sport jackets, casual slacks and loafers on the carpet.

When evening approached, stars like Brie Larsonand Dakota Johnsontook the style up a notch with floor-length, designer gowns that stood in stark contrast to the casual sleek daytime ensembles. 

Watch

Ryan Reynolds Feels at Home for Toronto Film Festival

To see how the stars made the red carpet their runway, check out the gallery below!

Michael B. Jordan, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Festival

George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Michael B. Jordan

This potential Best Dressed star wears a Givenchy spring 2020 look fresh off the runway.

Jamie Foxx, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Festival

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx

A newly-single Jamie steps out in a fedora and suit

Dakota Johnson, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Festival

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

The starlet is the belle of the ball in a Christian Dior fall-winter couture dress.

Article continues below

Bryce Dallas Howard, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Festival

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

Toronto goes old Hollywood for this retro look from the Jurassic World star.

Brie Larson, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Festival

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Brie Larson

The actress' presence on the red carpet is a gift, so it's fitting that she sports a bow dress from Giambattista Valli's fall 2019 line. 

Rainn Wilson, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Fest

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rainn Wilson

The star puts his best foot forward in this red, blue and black outfit. 

Article continues below

Susan Sarandon, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Fest

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon

Fall colors are here and better than ever with this power-suit moment. 

Evan Peters, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Fest

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Evan Peters

We are hair for the longer locks the American Horror Story star sports on the TIFF carpet.

Danielle Macdonald, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Fest

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danielle Macdonald

The I Am Woman star wears an eye-catching dress on the carpet.

Article continues below

Sarah Paulson, Oakes Fegley, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Fest

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Sarah Paulson & Oakes Fegley

The Goldfinch stars strike a pose in their trendy ensembles while promoting their highly-anticipated film.

Jessica Biel, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Fest

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

Whoever said that combining patterns is a fashion faux pas was clearly wrong, because this look is to die for! The actress sports a Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 look.

Dev Patel, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Fest

GP Images/Getty Images

Dev Patel

The Lion star looks dashing as always in his jacket and white button-up.

Article continues below

Neve Campbell, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Fest

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Neve Campbell

Pockets, patent leather and pumps, what more could a girl ask for?

Jessica Biel, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Fest

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for AT&T

Jessica Biel

This actress is dripping from head to toe in Dior.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jessica Biel , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Red Carpet , VG , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.