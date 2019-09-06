Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Welcome Baby No. 2

Fri., 6 Sep. 2019

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

It's a party of four!

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley made an exciting and special announcement on Friday, Sept. 6., that they welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Marli.

Kirsten took to Instagram to share the baby news with fans, writing, "Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here." Along with the announcement, Kirsten posted a photo of Marli wearing a onesie that reads, "I am who he says I am."

This marks the second child and second daughter for the longtime couple, who are already parents to 3-year-old Kensli Bennett. So the "No Problem" singer is still very much the man of the house!

Earlier this March, Kirsten dropped the news that she and her husband were expecting baby number two. "Oh yeah, we're pregnant," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo that showed off her growing baby bump. Chiming in, the 26-year-old rapper wrote, "New baby droppin September."

Chance the Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley

He added, "We pregnant again. It's a girl. Jesus Christ, WE LOVE YOU GOD."

About a week before sharing their baby announcement, the couple tied the knot in front of close friends and family members in Newport Beach, Calif.

Chance and Kirsten were legally married for more than two months before their their fairytale-like wedding in March. They wed in a civil ceremony at the Cook County clerk's office in Chicago on December 27, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"The Bennetts," the 26-year-old rapper captioned his wedding photo with Corely. And now, it looks like the Bennett family just got bigger!

Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!

