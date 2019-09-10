UPDATE!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Beloved Dog Sunny Has Been Found After Running Off

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 10 Sep. 2019 6:34 AM

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

UPDATE: Homeward bound: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's dog Sunny has returned just days after he went missing in Australia.

"SUNNY has been FOUND this morning," the couple's friend Leah Grist shared on the Byron Bay Community Board Facebook page. "Thank you to everyone for all their help, shares and wishes to bring Sunny home."
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's dog Sunny has gone missing. 

Tracey Sparkes, a reported friend of the couple, shared the news via Facebook earlier this week. "Sunny is still missing, now approaching her third night lost," she wrote via the Byron Bay Community Board. "Please keep a look out for her."

Sparkes claimed the dog was last seen "around [the] Talofa area," which is a small New South Wales rural location in Australia. "She ran off after getting a zap from electric fencing," she added. "She is a large cream Groodle, very friendly." 

She also asked the Facebook followers to call a certain number if they find the four-legged friend.

Hemsworth's trainer Luke Zocchi also noted that the dog is microchipped. In addition, he shared a "lost dog" sign on Instagram, which described the pooch as a "much loved family pet."

"Asking for anyone's help if you can help us find Sundog?" he wrote on the social network.

Fans have spotted Sunny on the actor's Instagram account before. For instance, the Thor star posted a video of himself doing a "morning surf check" with his animal pal.

Pataky also shared a photo of Sunny cuddling with one of their children.

Hopefully, they'll find Sunny soon!

(This story was originally published Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 8:34 a.m. PST)

