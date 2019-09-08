BTS' RM's Epic Vacation Photos In Europe Will Give You Major Wanderlust

While the immensely popular K-pop boy group BTS are taking well-deserved vacation time, ARMYs have been treated to beautiful photos of the members travelling and doing some proper sight-seeing aorund the world.

Recently, leader of the Bangtan Boys, RM, shared vacation photos of his trip to Europe on BTS' official Twitter page, and we can't help but be hit with a major wave of wanderlust. The 24-year-old rapper travelled solo to Europe, hitting cities in Italy before moving on to Austria and then Denmark.

There, it looked like he was visiting art museums as well as local monuments, taking in the sights and sounds of Europe.

Check out his amazing vacation photos below: