Korean Actress, Han Ye-Seul Launches Her Own Personal Youtube Channel

Another day, another top South Korean celebrity hops on the Youtube bandwagon!

This time it's the stunning actress, Han Ye-Seul! On 5 September, the 37-year-old hallyu star announced via her Instagram that she has launched her very own, personal Youtube channel. Her caption stated, "I started using YouTube! Ah! Please enjoy watching my everyday life without any particularly special content."

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Han moved to South Korea to pursue her career in modelling and acting back in 2001. Since then, she has exploded in the film industry, winning multiple Best New Actress Awards for her breakout film, a romantic comedy titled Miss Gold-Digger in 2007. Han is also known for her incredible beauty and physique.

After a three year hiatus, Han returned to the small screen with a successful drama in 2014 titled, Birth of a Beauty. This year, the actress in an SBS TV-drama opposite Joo Jin-Mo, about a celebrity-obsessed paparazzo called Big Issue. The show premiered in March 2019.