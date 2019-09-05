On 5 September, South Korean actor, Ahn Jae-Hyun revealed that he has appointed Bang Jung-Hyun as his lawyer and will be filing a divorce lawsuit against his wife, Goo Hye-Sun. Bang is the lawyer who famously secured the golden phone in the Jung Joon-Young illicit footage case earlier this year.

Ahn made a public statement via his lawyer addressing the public dispute between him and Goo over the past couple of days, leading to him being accused to allegedly cheating.

Lawyer Bang started the statement by relaying Ahn's apologies to the public, "I apologize for causing an uproar due to our marital relationship, which is a personal matter."

He later went on to say, "Ahn Jae-Hyun is in a state in which he can't help but prepare to take legal action. When his marriage with Goo Hye-Sun is practically in ruins, there's a limit to proving what the truth is through social media."

Both the actor and his legal representative have decided to file a divorce lawsuit and let the court make the judgement via legal evidence presented by both parties. Bang also noted that as of now, Ahn does not wish to file any criminal complaints against Goo.