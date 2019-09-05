Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 5 Sep. 2019 10:23 PM
Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images
On 5 September, South Korean actor, Ahn Jae-Hyun revealed that he has appointed Bang Jung-Hyun as his lawyer and will be filing a divorce lawsuit against his wife, Goo Hye-Sun. Bang is the lawyer who famously secured the golden phone in the Jung Joon-Young illicit footage case earlier this year.
Ahn made a public statement via his lawyer addressing the public dispute between him and Goo over the past couple of days, leading to him being accused to allegedly cheating.
Lawyer Bang started the statement by relaying Ahn's apologies to the public, "I apologize for causing an uproar due to our marital relationship, which is a personal matter."
He later went on to say, "Ahn Jae-Hyun is in a state in which he can't help but prepare to take legal action. When his marriage with Goo Hye-Sun is practically in ruins, there's a limit to proving what the truth is through social media."
Both the actor and his legal representative have decided to file a divorce lawsuit and let the court make the judgement via legal evidence presented by both parties. Bang also noted that as of now, Ahn does not wish to file any criminal complaints against Goo.
Ahn's lawyer went on to say, "Currently, misinformation has become known as facts due to Goo Hye-Sun's unilateral claims on social media. Upon looking over the documents I received from Ahn Jae Hyun, I found that Goo Hye-Sun's statements are considerably exaggerated and skewed. As a result, Ahn Jae-Hyun's reputation was severely damaged, and the damage was spread to third parties."
Since the celebrity couple's public dispute over their potential divorce, Ahn has been dropped by several brands including MERBLISS and Giordano. On top of that, rumours regarding Ahn Jae-Hyun being good friends with Jung Joon-Young surfaced, leading to negative speculations regarding Ahn's character and that he might be part of Jung's infamous KakaoTalk group chat where illicit footage of women were distributed.
To this Ahn's lawyer stated, "I am the lawyer who [helped] a whistleblower report the ‘Jung Joon-Young chatroom case.' I have seen all of the conversations in the chatroom at the time. Through this case, I looked at Jung Joon-Young's KakaoTalk once again, and there were no conversations shared between the two of them. I found that in a conversation with a third party in July 19, 2016, he said, "It's been a year since I've seen Jae-Hyun hyung."
Ahn's lawyer also called out Goo on specific statements she made on social media regarding Ahn allegedly cheating on her with his drama co-star. "We ask her to submit to the courts the ‘photo of [Ahn Jae-Hyun] eating a late-night snack with a woman at a hotel' that she mentioned yesterday (September 4) on her social media," Bang said, "According to Ahn Jae-Hyun, the photo was taken with an ex-girlfriend he dated before marriage. She is not the actress he is currently filming a drama with."
The lawyer also called out the time when Goo "mentioned a story about ‘a photo of an ex-girlfriend' on tvN's show, Newlywed Diary. To our knowledge, Goo Hye-Sun currently has the photo in a USB drive. We hope that she will submit it to the courts and verify the truth. We hope that the truth will be revealed through an analysis of photo data records."
Bang ended the statement with, "Ahn Jae-Hyun hopes to end his marital relationship with Goo Hye-Sun through the divorce lawsuit, and he also hopes to clear the various misunderstandings that surround him. He has stated that it is unfortunate that he can only do so by taking legal action. However, in this situation in which all sorts of falsehoods and rumours are being spread, we hope that [the public] will understand that the only option he has is a divorce lawsuit."
As of writing this article, Goo Hye-Sun has yet to respond to Ahn Jae-Hyun's statement via his lawyer.
