EXCLUSIVE!

Zendaya Dishes on "Sweet" Greece Vacation With Family and Jacob Elordi

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 5 Sep. 2019 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Zendaya has a lot to celebrate these days!

In addition to her hit TV series Euphoria, the actress is also the new face of Lancome, launching her first campaign for the new Idôle fragrance this week. Zendaya also recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, taking a trip to Greece with her family, as well as her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi.

"I went on vacation with my family, which was very sweet," Zendaya told E! News at the fragrance launch party on Wednesday. "It was kind of just my first time just chilling, you know, I haven't chilled in a really long time."

While on vacation, Zendaya was so "out of the loop" she hadn't seen her campaign photos going up around the world.

Watch

Zendaya Reacts to Multiple 2019 PCAs Noms

"I, for the first time, kind of detached from the world for a little bit," Zendaya explained. "Then I went to the airport and I was like, 'That's my face! That's crazy!'"

Zendaya, Fashion Police widget

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

"It's incredible, it's totally a surreal kind of dream-like experience," Zendaya said of her campaign. "I'm very lucky to be the face of a fragrance, that's crazy to even say."

Take a look at the video above to see Zendaya dish more details about her collab with Lancome!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zendaya , Exclusives , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories , Interviews

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.