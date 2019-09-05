Great news, fashion fans!

E!'s Face Forward returns to Snapchat for a third season this Saturday, Sept. 7, and its beloved beauty guru Patrick Starrr whispers all about it in this hilarious new ASMR video opposite What the Fashion's Justin Martindale. Appropriate, considering the latter Snap series now officially airs twice a week—Wednesdays and Fridays—and that's definitely something to celebrate.

So, during a particularly stylish episode of what Patrick and Justin are calling The Quietest Talk Show Ever, the duo pays some due homage to the double renewal.

When they aren't exchanging zingers about fashion statements most of us are hearing about for the first time (heads up for the squeamish: there's brief chatter about an eyeball piercing, which is apparently a real thing some people are into, though neither host is feeling it), they're identifying cosmetics products blindfolded and also teasing a little bit about Face Forward's upcoming 8-episode installation, entitled Face Forward: Master Class.