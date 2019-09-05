Roots x Shawn Mendes: Meet Your New Fave Athleisure Wear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We all want to cuddle up with Shawn Mendes. But since that's not quite a reality for most of us, he's given us the next best thing: cuddly athleisure wear! The Roots x Shawn Mendes capsule collection launched today, and it's everything you dreamed it would be. The collab is filled with cozy sweatshirts and joggers, soft tees, even a sleeveless hoodie and a stylish awards jacket.

Check out our fave pieces below, but hurry—we can almost guarantee this collab will sell out fast!