Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Dead at Age 30 After Car Crash

Kylie Rae Harris has passed away at the age of 30.

The country singer died in a car crash on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in New Mexico. Taos county dispatch confirms to E! News that there was a crash on State road 522 where there was two fatalities, a 16-year-old girl and 30-year-old woman.

"We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night," Harris' publicist said in a statement to Billboard. "We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music."

"The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you," the statement concluded.