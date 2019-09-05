It was a party in the USA for Kaitlynn Carter's birthday.

On Wednesday, the Hills reality star rang in her 31st birthday with famous company: Miley Cyrus. Over on Instagram, Carter shared a few black and white snaps of them posing together, the birthday gal donning a square-neck dress and heels while the songstress opted for a button-down and pants for the occasion.

In the photos, the women are on a balcony overlooking a valley of houses while alternating between serious and smiles.

In addition to the photo shoot, Carter also shared clips from the celebration on her Instagram Story, including footage of her blowing out the candle on her birthday dessert while Cyrus sat nearby documenting the moment.