Victoria Song of K-pop Girl Group, f(x) Leaves SM Entertainment

ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 5 Sep. 2019 1:17 AM
ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
Today, member of second generation K-pop girl group f(x), Victoria Song announced that she will be parting ways with SM Entertainment.
The 32-year-old ex-idol revealed this via her Weibo account first and later her Instagram account. This departure came hot in the heels of another one from the same group just a few days ago. Recently, Amber Liu announced that she was leaving the talent agency via a handwritten letter to her fans.
F(x) was a pioneer in K-pop during the early 2010s and were one of the key groups that led the Korean wave at that time. During that time, Victoria's popularity shot through the roof after participating in the Korean reality programme, We Got Married, alongside 2PM's Nichkhun.
Since f(x)'s last studio album in 2015, Victoria has been focusing her energy on her acting career starring in both Chinese and Korean dramas and films. This year, she starred in a modern romance drama titled Being Lonely in Love alongside Chinese actor, Oho Ou.
With her contract renewal in speculation, Victoria's announcement neatly closes that chapter that she focuses on her flourishing acting career.
Victoria said the following in her post csption, "10 years have passed in the blink of an eye. September 5, 2009, I stood on stage and officially debuted.
From then I already knew that as long as you put in effort you will be rewarded, though luck is important, chances are only given to those who are prepared. I only hope that I could grab hold of all the chances and leave no regrets.
Now, it's the 10-year anniversary, it is an end and also a beginning. I'm thankful for everything in these 10 years with SM; we will begin the next journey in a new manner. This is a new beginning, a restart to my journey, but I will still be me, I will continue to be myself, not forget the past and move forward. I will work hard to be a better version of myself; as long as my belief is strong, I will not be easily strayed from my path.
Cherish every single chance! Cherish everyone and everything around me! I would like to thank the brave and hardworking me, who gave me everything I own today!
Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to those who love me and whom I love, it is my fortune to have met all of you.
Grateful for all the trust and support given, and I hope I have not disappointed anyone, I will continue to give my best.
So, would you be willing to walk with me for the next 10 years?"
Victoria is the third member of the group to officially leave the company.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?