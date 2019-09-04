Scott Disick Is Flipping His Own Home for $13 Million: Go Inside His Humble Abode

Wed., 4 Sep. 2019

It's time for Lord Disick to get a new palace.

Scott Disick is putting his expertise in flipping homes to good use, as he's listed his Hidden Hills estate in Los Angeles, Calif. for nearly $13 million. Fans of the reality TV personality might recall that he bought this property for $6 million in 2016. But after giving it some major renovations and adding that Lord Disick touch, he's selling it for almost double the price.

Featuring seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a wine cellar, game room and more, you can easily live large like the Flip It Like Disick star.

According to the listing on The Agency (which may sound familiar to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans as Kyle Richards' husband is the founder and CEO of the business), Scott's humble abode exudes that traditional East Coast-inspired grandeur with a touch of contemporary style. What's more? You can't beat its view, which overlooks the San Gabriel Mountains.

It's clear the Flip It Like Disick star is taking his craft seriously. Along with his $13 million home, he's also listed another Hidden Hills property. And luckily for those interested, it's going for a little under $7 million, which is a tad bit easier on the wallet. In fact, fans of the reality TV star recently caught a glimpse of it on a recent episode of his new E! show. 

"This is making me think my house would be such a different world if we did the landscape, hard-scape and the pool," he said during the episode. Later, he popped some champagne to celebrate the renovations. "Job well done," he shared.

To see what his $13 million property looks like, take a peek inside by scrolling through our gallery below.

Scott Disick Home

Zillow

Knock Knock

This larger-than-life property exudes that traditional East Coast-inspired grandeur with a touch of contemporary style.

Scott Disick Home

Zillow

Dining Room

Having company over? Fret not because this $13 million mansion has a spacious dining room, so go ahead and invite all of your friends over.

Scott Disick Home

Zillow

Living Room

Can't decide where you want to spend your time? Luckily, the open-space concept of the home allows for the living room and seating area to be next to each other.

Scott Disick Home

Zillow

Interior Design

From vibrant artwork sprinkled through out to modern furniture and chic décor, this estate has it all.

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Home Sweet Home

Scott Disick's 8,110-square-foot home is located on a private cul-de-sac in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills to ensure the utmost privacy and seclusion.

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Great Room

As for all the designer details, potential owners can look forward to multiple marble fireplaces, custom window treatments, glass accented doors as well as mosaic stone and wide plank wood floors. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Kitchen

A double island chef's kitchen is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and opens up to the aforementioned living area. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Backyard

The reality star's mansion sits on a 1.3-acre lot overlooking an incredible view of the City of Angels. Expect to take a dip in the massive swimming pool and spa, which anchors the landscaped grounds and a patio area perfect for entertaining. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Movie Room

Amenities on top of amenities! An in-house movie theater completes the first floor, which also includes a Jr. Master suite and two additional bedrooms.

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Billiards Room & Wine Cellar

Did we mention the amenities? This celebrity pad also boasts a wine cellar and game room with a pool table. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Guest Bedroom

This exterior room is accessible by a separate entrance. Perfect for out-of-town guests and visitors!

Scott Disick Home

Zillow

Royal Blues

One of the home's many bedrooms, including this serene and beautifully decorated one.

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Master Bedroom

Inspired by a hotel suite, Disick's expansive room features an adjacent sitting room with a fireplace and balcony. Plus, custom designed dual closets. Not too shabby!

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Bathroom

Then there's the master bath quarters, which is most likely modeled after a spa. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Shower

This isn't any old shower. Scott's is made completely of marble and features a showerhead on the ceiling. 

Scott Disick Home

Zillow

Views on Views

With summer still going strong in Los Angeles, the large swimming pool is a nice way to cool off. Plus, the chic lounging chairs and large backyard just might inspire you to spend more time outside.

