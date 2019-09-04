Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Are ''In This Together'' Despite Divorce Rumors

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., 4 Sep. 2019 1:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

When Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli vowed to love one another till death do them part, they meant it.

Now more than ever, those marriage vows are being put to the test as the couple fights against accusations of mail and wire fraud and money laundering in a federal court. A source tells E! News, "It's been very stressful and the most challenging year of their lives. It's been hard on their marriage because of all the decision making and not always seeing eye to eye. There's been a lot of sleepless nights and rough days."

But, contrary to reports, the Fuller House star has no intention of separating from her husband of over 23-years. "It's not perfect and they don't always agree on things, but they also know that they have to stay united through this process," the insider explains. "They are in this together and know they have to stay strong. They support one another and are a team."

Watch

Lori Loughlin's Daughters Break Their Instagram Silence

As with any married couple, there seem to be differences in opinion regarding how they should handle the difficult situation, with Mossimo taking on a more "headstrong" approach. "He is used to running things and being in charge," the source shares. 

Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin

A Rodriguez/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

As for Lori, the source says, "She stands by him and is in it with him."

Understandably, the Loughlin-Giannulli family seem to still be stressed by the college admissions scandal as a whole, especially as Lori and Mossimo await trial. According to the source, their daughters Bella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli "worry about [Lori and Mossimo] because it can be a tense environment."

The insider adds, "They aren't used to seeing their parents like this. They really just want this ordeal to be over. Not knowing their fate is a tough place to be in."

The actress and designer both plead not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and face 40 years in prison. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lori Loughlin , True Crime , Crime , Controversy , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.