Hard as we may try, when it comes to keeping up with Kim Kardashian's fashion game, we can't help but enviously fall behind.

After all, thanks to a seemingly endless closet jam-packed with daring looks—Sheer minis! Latex dresses!—the E! reality star is constantly causing our jaws to drop us with her A-plus style. So it should be no surprise that those killer looks (remember when she showed off her baby bump in a fully lace gown?) have made her a staple at fashion week.

Way back in 2007, she wowed at the Nicole Romano Fall show wearing a silky, green number. A decade later, she continued to grab everyone's attention in a floor-length, knitted dress at the Balmain runway event.

And that's only the beginning. Last June, the mogul made her triumphant return to Paris after being held at gunpoint in her hotel room. There to support her Virgil Abloh as his collection debuted with Louis Vuitton, the 38-year-old stunned in a belted, electric blue shirt dress.